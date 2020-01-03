Stabbing Victim’s Name Released, Investigation Continues

SEWARD (KFOR Jan. 3)–Seward County Sheriff’s investigators have released the name of the person who died, after being stabbed early on New Year’s Day at a home in Utica, about 30 miles west of Lincoln.
Stephen Jones, 39, of Lincoln was pronounced dead at a Seward hospital early Wednesday morning, as a result of the stabbing. What led to the stabbing hasn’t been made clear, but deputies arrested Donald Polcyn, Jr., 27, was arrested for second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
The investigation is ongoing and being handled by the Seward County Sheriff’s Department and Nebraska State Patrol.