Special Olympics Torch Run Arrives in Lincoln

The Law Enforcement Torch Run began in 1981 when Wichita, Kansas Police Chief Richard LaMunyon created the Torch Run. He thought the Torch Run would help law enforcement be active in the community and support Special Olympics Kansas. There are over 97,000 law enforcement members that carry the “Flame of Hope” annually. The flame symbolizes courage and celebration of diversity uniting communities around the globe. Lincoln is the second for the NE Torch Run, having started in Aurora on May 8th. From here, the torch is relayed to Grand Island, then through 9 Nebraska communities before ending up in Omaha on May 23rd for the Special Olympics NE Opening Ceremonies in Sokol Auditorium. The Nebraska Special Olympic Summer Games run May 22 through 26.

