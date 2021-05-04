South Lincoln Pursuit Ends With Suspect Vehicle Involved In A Crash
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 4)–An 18-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday morning, following a brief pursuit and crash in south Lincoln.
The Nebraska State Patrol says it was shortly after 2am Tuesday that a trooper saw a westbound SUV speeding along Highway 2 between 56th and 48th Streets. The SUV then turned northbound on to 48th Street, where the trooper tried to make a traffic stop on the vehicle and saw there were no license plates. When the SUV didn’t stop, the Patrol says the trooper initiated a pursuit.
A short time alter, the SUV ran a red light at 48th and Pioneers, hitting a car heading eastbound on Pioneers. Both drivers suffered non life-threatening injuries and were taken to Bryan West Campus for treatment.
The Patrol says once the suspect has been released from the hospital, he will be put in the Lancaster County Jail for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, DUI, driving with a suspended license, possession of marijuana of less than one ounce and traffic violations.