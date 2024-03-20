Sources Indicate Nebraska is Finalizing Deal with Washington AD

LINCOLN—(KFOR/ESPN Mar. 20)—A report Wednesday morning from ESPN’s Pete Thamel indicates that Nebraska is finalizing a deal to hire Washington athletic director Troy Dannen for the same position.

The report indicates from sources that Nebraska moved quickly in the wake of Trev Alberts’ departure to Texas A&M, with interim president Chris Kabourek leading the search.

Dannen is an experienced administrator with a strong background in football.

While in the American Athletic Conference, Dannen built a relationship with Nebraska coach Matt Rhule, who worked at Temple from 2013 to ’16.

ESPN is also reporting that Dannen’s Midwest ties and strong football background, as he has worked on the NCAA football oversight committee, NCAA football competition committee and also the NCAA transformation committee, appear to be big draws for Nebraska considering him for the job.

