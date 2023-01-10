Sonic Temple = FOO

After three years, the Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival in Columbus, Ohio is back and it’s a big one!

The Memorial Day weekend event will see KISS, Tool, and Foo Fighters as headliners for each day.

Also performing are Avenged Sevenfold, Queens of the Stone Age, Rob Zombie, Deftones, with Rome, the Pretty Reckless, Godsmack, Suicidal Tendencies, Chevelle, Trivium, and Puscifer.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday, January 13.

Get more info at sonictemplefestival.com

BY THE WAY, the picture is from BlazeStock’94!