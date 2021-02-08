Snow Emergency, Snow Emergency Parking Ban and Residential Parking Ban Ends
(KFOR NEWS February 8, 2021) As of 7pm Sunday, 70 crews were plowing and treating arterial streets, school and bus routes. Because extremely cold temperatures over the next 10 days will reduce the effectiveness of de-icing material, crews are applying a sand/salt mix. Residential plowing was scheduled to be completed at 10 p.m. Sunday. Use the Snow Fighting Map to follow plowing progress at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.
Arterial streets are partially snow-covered.
READ MORE: One More Local COVID-19 Death Reported Saturday