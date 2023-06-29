Slapfight – Musk Vs Zuck

One of the all-time fighting greats has offered to train Elon Musk for his (maybe) upcoming cage match with Mark Zuckerberg.

Over the weekend, former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre offered to train Musk, tweeting “I’m a huge fan of yours and it would be an absolute honor”.

On Monday, Musk replied “Ok, let’s do it”.

If all this sounds strange to you, let’s catch up – earlier this month, Musk proposed a ‘cage match’ with Zuckerberg, who is reportedly planning to launch a rival platform to Twitter. Zuck replied “send me location”, and Musk proposed a “Vegas Octagon”.

So far, the fight has not been confirmed.