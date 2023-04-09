UNION, Neb.–(KFOR Apr. 9)–A large brush fire in eastern Cass County late Saturday night prompted a response from several fire departments, as far away as eastern Lancaster County.

The fire was threatening homes in the Lake Wakonda area along the Nebraska side of the Missouri River east of Union. Fire crews from Bennet, Southeast Rural and Southwest Rural in Lancaster County were called into help battle the flames, while Cass County Sheriff’s officials called out additional deputies and specialized equipment to help. Earth-moving equipment was also brought in.

Residents in Lake Wakonda that were evacuated on Saturday night have returned to their homes. No reports of any damage. By early Sunday afternoon, fire officials had requested an aerial unit to help in suppressing the fire.