Sesame Street VS The Beatles

Sesame Street is famous for its educational parodies of real-world songs. But one time it got them sued for millions – until Michael Jackson stepped in.

In the mid-80’s, publishing company Northern Songs filed a $5.5 million lawsuit against Children’s Television Workshop over “Letter B”, a parody of the Beatles song “Let It Be”.

But two years later, the Beatles’ catalog was purchased by Michael Jackson for a whopping $50 million – and Jackson swiftly settled the lawsuit for just $50, dismissing it as “ridiculous”.