Semitruck Rolls While Turning at Busy East Lincoln Intersection

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 21)–Long delays late Wednesday afternoon, after a semi truck rolled onto its side along the eastbound lanes after turning just east of 70th and “O” Street.

Lincoln Police Captain Duane Winkler tells KFOR News the semitruck was turning and the cargo it was hauling made the trailer overbalanced, causing it to roll onto its side.

Traffic was an issue for about two hours and that eastbound traffic at one point was down to one lane only. The driver of the semi told KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 Now, he was heading to a nearby recycling facility at the time.

No serious injuries were reported.