SCIENCE! BEER!

Ever drop a beer can while grabbing it from the fridge? No worries, you think. I’ll just tap the top and it won’t spray all over my face after cracking it open. Don’t bother.
While you may have heard this works from friends at the bar, it turns out that it’s just an urban myth.
Researchers at the University of Southern Denmark went to test this theory, shaking up sets of cold ones for science. It didn’t matter when opened; both the test group and control group showed the same amount of liquid lost.
The scientists believe there are a few reasons why tapping doesn’t do anything. Either way, it’s good advice to point away from the face when grabbing the pull top.