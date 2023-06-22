SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Lincoln Clinches Series With Win Over Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Canada–(News Release June 21)–Zane Zurbrugg hit his first professional homer and extended his hitting streak to a season-high nine games, Steffon Moore worked a six-out save, and the ‘Dogs held off the Goldeyes in a 4-3 win at Shaw Park on Wednesday night.

Zurbrugg hit a leadoff homer on the second pitch of the game to give Lincoln (17-17) a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Luke Roskam added a run on a fielder’s choice.

The Goldeyes (13-22) got a run back on an RBI single from RF Max Murphy in the 5th inning – the only run allowed by RHP Zach Keenan, who worked five innings and improved to 2-0 this year.

Yanio Perez extended Lincoln’s lead with a two-out, two-run double in the 7th inning. The Goldeyes responded with a pair of run-scoring groundouts in the bottom-half of the inning.

With a 4-3 lead entering the 8th, the ‘Dogs turned to Moore for a six-out save. Moore faced the minimum and worked around one hit with a pair of strikeouts to pick up his fourth save of the year.

Zurbrugg is the first Saltdog with hits in nine consecutive games this year. During the streak, he’s hitting .457 with four extra-base hits, five RBIs and he’s 6-for-7 stealing bases. Nick Anderson went 2-for-3 with two walks and SS Drew Devine picked up two hits.

David Zoz was charged with one run over one-plus inning of work, while Matt Cronin allowed one run in one inning.

The ‘Dogs clinched a fourth straight series win and are now 9-2 over their last 11 games. Lincoln is back to .500 for the first time since the second game of the season in Chicago, and the ‘Dogs can get over .500 for the first time since an opening night win with a sweep of the series tomorrow.

The finale is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 6:05 on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.