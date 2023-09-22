Rock Star Graves

Spooky season is upon us – the perfect time for Ultimate Classic Rock to round up a list of the most famous rock star grave sites.

At the top of the list would have to be Elvis Presley, whose grave at Graceland in Memphis, TN has been visited by countless rock stars like U2, Paul Simon, and Michael Jackson.

John Lennon’s ashes were scattered at the Strawberry Fields Memorial in New York City’s Central Park. Fans still gather there on the anniversary of his death.

Pantera brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul are buried side-by-side at Moore Memorial Gardens Cemetary in Arlington, TX.

Johnny Ramone’s grave at Hollywood Forever Cemetary in L.A. includes a full-sized statue of Johnny playing guitar.

By comparison, Frank Zappa’s grave – also in Los Angeles – is completely unmarked, without even a headstone.