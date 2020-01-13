Robbery Monday Morning At Lincoln Convenience Store

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 13)–A robbery early Monday morning at a southwest Lincoln convenience store. It happened at the Casey’s General Store off of 9th and South, shortly after 2am, according to Lincoln Police Captain Jake Dilsaver. He told KFOR News the robber showed a handgun and demanded money, but walked out with only story merchandise. Video security will help officers solve this morning’s armed robbery. No detailed description of the suspect was given, other the suspect is a man. If you have any information regarding this robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-360..