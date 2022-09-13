Robbery At North Lincoln Convenience Store Early Tuesday

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 13)–A robbery just before 4 am Tuesday inside the Kwik Shop at 23rd and Cornhusker remains under investigation.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says initially, someone walked into the store during the midnight hour, offering to trade marijuana for merchandise and cash. The clerk declined and the suspect left, only to later return and threatening to harm the clerk and his family, after taking $25 worth of merchandise. The suspect then took off.

Vollmer says because of that, the clerk was hesitant to call until about an hour later. No gun was shown and no one was hurt.