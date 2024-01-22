Rob Praises Metallica!

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford has a deep love and respect for fellow metal legends Metallica.

In a new interview Halford discussed the Power Trip festival in 2023, where footage of Metallica guitarists James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett rocking out with fans during Priest’s set went viral.

Halford said, “Just to emphasize that again – here’s the biggest metal band in the world and they’re out front. Air guitar and heavy metal horns in the air with all of the fans. They’re the most amazing people in the business as far as keeping your feet on the ground. These guys are so real, beautiful and caring. That’s what I love about them. There’s this nurturing that they have, not only for each other, but for other bands that they’re fans of. It’s a very real thing for Metallica.”