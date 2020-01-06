Ricketts: Property Tax Relief #1 Priority For Legislature

On Monday, Governor Pete Ricketts said that the extra revenue Nebraska has received in the past year it should be used for the big priority of another property tax relief plan. Last years relief plan reduced the property tax by twenty percent for residents.
“With our up take in revenues, we have opportunity to do more in property tax relief,” said Ricketts. However he did stress that what he wants from the Nebraska Legislature is not to create more big government programs. “We have to continue with our current budget where we control spending to put it into property tax relief.”
Ricketts continued saying that they have to take in account other issues such as relief for last year’s flood disasters throughout Nebraska. He also brought up the incentive bill or the Nebraska Tax Advantage Act which reduces taxes on businesses for 10 Years that is set to expire soon.
READ MORE:Nebraska Is Well-Positioned To Stop Human Trafficking, A.G. Says