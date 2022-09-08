RICK and Morty and Wendy’s?

Wendy’s is teaming up with Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty to celebrate the sixth season of the show with exclusive Coca-Cola Freestyle flavors, Rick and Morty-inspired combo meals, and a chance to win limited-edition Rick and Morty’s-themed merch exclusively with Uber Eats.

The chain is bringing back Portal Time Lemon Lime and a brand-new flavor addition called Froopyland Froopunch.

Froopyland Froopunch features a blend of citrus, tart cherry while orange flavors and Portal Time Lemon Lime has tart citrus and sweet lime flavors.

Now through Sunday, September 11, Wendy’s will also have limited-edition combo meals inspired by the hit show, available for delivery exclusively on Uber Eats.

Hot Honey NOT Birdperson Combo: Have you ruined yet another universe? Portal over to one where the spicy breaded chicken breast comes with pepper jack cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, crunchy dill chips, and a drizzle of habanero hot honey sauce all on a toasted bun and served with hot & crispy fries and a drink of choice. That should help wash down the taste of quantum paradox.

Riggity Riggity Wrecked Combo: Put the drama on hold for an episode while you riggity riggity wreck a quarter-pound of fresh, never-frozen beef with Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, crispy onions, sweet, smoky bourbon bacon sauce, hot & crispy fries, and drink of choice. It’s a classic bourbon and bacon adventure.

Portal Time Lemon Lime: What happens when you teleport tart citrus and sweet lime to the same coordinates inside your mouth. Portal Time, Morty! That zesty aroma is just what it smells like between universes.

Froopyland Froopunch: Escape into your happy place, a pocket world generated by splicing citrus, tart cherry and orange flavors in a quantum tesseract. Just like the fruit punch dad used to make, if dad was a space-bending genius.

Starting September 7, anyone who orders one of the Rick and Morty-inspired combo meals from the “Morty’s” menu category on Uber Eats will be entered for a chance to win one-of-a-kind show merch as well.

Season Six of Rick and Morty airs Sunday nights at 11:00 p.m. on Adult Swim.