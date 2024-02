Sale representative or insurance broker offer house purchase contract to buy a house or apartment and give home key chain to customer (Sale representative or insurance broker offer house purchase contract to buy a house or apartment and give home key

Are you a MEGA OZZY fan? Do you have an extra $9,500.00 a month that you can use to rent Ozzy’s West Hollywood Apartment? I personally can’t move into the apartment fast enough. OH WAIT, I don’t have an extra $9,500.00 a month. Guess I’ll just stay in Lincoln.

Check out Ozzy’s 1 bedroom 2 bathroom set up.

