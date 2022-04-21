CLEVER but dirty!
A Detroit-area man was scrolling through social media when an ad popped up for what appeared to be a show for the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
He couldn’t believe his luck – a small venue show next week, tickets under $20.
It wasn’t completely crazy. Red Hot Chili Peppers just dropped a new album and have been doing surprise shows in L.A.
So, Aaron, who only wanted his first name used in the Detroit Metro Times article, immediately grabbed four tickets.
It wasn’t until he received a confirmation email that he realized he had made a mistake.
The tickets were for the Red NOT Chili Peppers – a Red Hot Chili Peppers cover band.
And before anyone asks, Aaron said he was completely sober when he bought the tickets, acknowledging he obviously fell for “slick advertising.”