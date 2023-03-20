Record with Gene?

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 20: (L-R) Musicians Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer, Eric Singer and Paul Stanley appear onstage to announce their upcoming Motley Crue and KISS co-headlining tour at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on March 20, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

I’ve been a KISS fan since I was a kid. Like so many other kids in the 70’s, my bedroom walls were covered in KISS posters.

Gene Simmons was always my favorite member of the band. I’ve never meet Gene or anyone from KISS but would love to have spent a few minutes with any of the guys.

IF you’re also a Gene Simmons fan, and you have an extra 6k you’ll have the chance to not only chat with Gene but you’ll record a song with Gene at Electric Lady Studios in New York. How cool would that be?

Get more info at Genesimmonselectricladystudios.com.