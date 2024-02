RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – SEPTEMBER 28: Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs during the Rock in Rio 2019 at Cidade do Rock on September 28, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

Get ready for a fun Record Store release with GBI. Who TF is GBI? The Foo Fighters Dave Grohl along with Anthrax’s Scott Ian and Charlie Benante. This special RSD release is a cover of the Bad Brains’ 1982 classic “The Regulator.”

Proceeds from G.B.I.’s release of “The Regulator” will benefit Bad Brains singer Paul “H.R.” Hudson.

Full story from blabbermouth.net