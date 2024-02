LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 31: Musicians William Duvall, Sean Kinney, Jerry Cantrell and Mike Inez from the band Alice in Chains arrives at the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 31, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS)

Alice In Chains reissued the bands third album ‘Jar Of Flies’ on vinyl with dead flies pressed in. No, I’m not making this up. You get the bonus dead flies for free when you purchase the vinyl. This limited run of 150 copies has already sold out.

Full storym from Kerrang.com