Protesters to Housing Development Near Native American Sweat Lodge Request Hearing

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 8)–A new lawsuit will be filed against the City of Lincoln regarding a controversial housing project near a Native American sweat lodge by Wilderness Park.

ACLU Nebraska announced on Tuesday the lawsuit will be filed on behalf of those protesting the development. Activists are concerned about eventual noise and traffic that would disrupt sweat lodge ceremonies. Protesters claim the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals refused to hear an initial appeal last month and that it violated city code and their due process rights.

City officials said the board can’t overturn the Lincoln City Council’s approval of the project and they’re ready to make that case in court.