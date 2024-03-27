Property Tax Relief Bill Could Have Negative Impact to Lincoln and Omaha

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 26)–Nebraska lawmakers have very little time left in the 60-day session to possibly consider a property tax relief bill, but it’s a priority item from Governor Jim Pillen.

LB 388 was just advanced out of committee last week and Lincoln Chamber of Commerce President Jason Ball told Lincoln’s Morning News on KFOR Tuesday the chamber is against the bill, which removes several exemptions on certain products for sales tax and proposes a 1% increase on sales tax across the state. Ball says the bill will negatively impact people in Omaha and Lincoln.

“Every time you are now paying more money for that pair of shoes you go buy, or the ballcap you go by, a larger portion of that new 1% is actually going outside of Lincoln to pay for government services that other communities get,” Ball said.

While he said the Chamber is not against reducing property taxes, Ball said the means for property tax relief really do matter. He said the way LB 388 is constructed will impact cities, business types and people in Nebraska’s large urban areas.

The Chambers of Commerce in Lincoln and Omaha, along with the Nebraska Chamber are among a group of bipartisan organizations that are not in favor of LB 388.

Nebraska lawmakers are expected to start debate on the bill Wednesday.