Your property tax re-evaluation has been re-evaluated.

Instead of going up an overage of 15%, the County Assessor’s Office is backing it down to a 10% average because so many people protested.

Our partner, 10/11 NOW spoke with Chief Administrative Deputy, Scott Gaines, who said more than 7,000 people protest their original values this time…that’s unusual. 7,000 is on the high end of what appraisal referees have seen in a re-appraisal year.

