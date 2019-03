It was announced over the weekend on KFOR that Project Lifesaver, launched in Lincoln late last year, is expending into Omaha. Dan Young of Service says Lincoln Police sent 2 officers to the Omaha Police Department to demonstrate Project Lifesaver. Just like LPD, Omaha Police will make tracking bracelets available to parents of autistic children so if those children wander, they can be found in minutes, not hours.

READ MORE: NE Catholic Dioceses file counter suit to AG subpoenas