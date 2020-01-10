Prison Staff Member At LCC Injured By Inmate

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 10)–A worker at the Lincoln Correctional Center was stabbed in the hand by an inmate on Thursday evening.
The Nebraska Department of Corrections says in a news release the inmate was escorted from his cell so that an inspection could be made of a maintenance issue inside. While in restraints, he was able to use a homemade weapon, fashioned from a toothbrush, to cause two puncture wounds to the back of the staff member’s hand.
Other staff members then gained control of the inmate.
The staff member went to a Lincoln hospital for treatment to close the puncture wounds to her hand.