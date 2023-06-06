Pop-Up Online Scam Victimizes Hickman Man

HICKMAN–(KFOR June 6)–An online pop-up scam victimized an 81-year-old Hickman man out of thousands of dollars.

According to Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin, the man called a number in an email he received and allowed the scammer to access his computer and transferred money from one bank account to another. The scammer kept talking to the man and convinced him to transfer $50,000 to Singapore.

The bank allowed the transaction to go through, but it was flagged. It’s not clear yet if the man completely lost his money. Houchin says this started when the pop-up on the man’s computer indicating his Norton computer security had expired.