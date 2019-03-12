Pool Passes and Swim Lessons Registration Now Available

Season passes for the City’s public swimming pools and registration for the Learn to Swim program are now available online at parks.lincoln.ne.gov. Select “Buy a Pool Pass” or the “Register Online” button at the bottom of the page. All City pools open Saturday, May 25.

Four Learn to Swim sessions begin June 3, 17 and July 8, 22. Most locations have morning classes and evening lessons are available at Woods and Ballard pools.

Family and individual passes are available at the following rates:

Star City Shores – Family $233, Youth $85, Adult $107

4375 S. 33rd Court

Aquatic Centers – Family $221, Youth $79, Adult $103

Highlands, 5511 N.W. 12th Street

University Place, 2000 N. 48th Street

Neighborhood Pools – Family $198, Youth $70, Adult $93