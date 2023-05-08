Police Investigate Deadly Stabbing Sunday Evening at NE Lincoln Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 7)–A 59-year-old man is dead after he was stabbed at a northeast Lincoln home early Sunday evening and police have a 40-year-old suspect in custody.

According to Lincoln Police, officers were called to a home in the 6200 block of Baldwin Avenue, just across the street from Northeast High School around 7pm Sunday and found the victim unresponsive with a puncture wound to his chest area. Officers attempted life-saving measures before he was taken to a Lincoln hospital where he later died.

The 40-year-old suspect was taken into custody at the scene without incident, according to investigators. LPD officials emphasize there is no ongoing risk to the public and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about what happened during this incident should call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.