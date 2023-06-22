Police Arrest Two People In Child Sex Assault Investigation

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 22)–Two people are being held in the Lancaster County Jail without bond, following their recent arrest in a child sexual assault investigation.

Court records say 40-year-old Maurice Thomas is facing two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of third-degree sexual assault of a child. 19-year-old Sahara Williams faces one count for each charge. Court records say Lincoln Police were contacted about the alleged assaults May 30 and on June 7, one of the victims talked to investigators saying the alleged assaults started a year ago when Maurice Thomas asked her to kiss him.

The girl claims Thomas threatened to shoot her if she refused. Another girl told police she showered with 19-year-old Sahara Williams. Court records also say Williams told police she showered with the girls to “ensure their cleanliness.”