I’d better have a look through my sons Pokemon cards. Apparently some of them are getting some serious money. Police in Forest Lake, Minnesota say a burglar stole about $250,000 worth of Pokemon cards from a video game shop last week. The thief entering the store after punching a hole in the wall from a neighboring vacant store and got away with a fair amount of money and Pokemon cards worth at least $250,000.
A very rare Pokemon Blastoise card sold at auction for a whopping $360,000.
Where do you sell the cards? Is there a black market for Pokemon cards?