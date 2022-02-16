      Weather Alert

Pokemon?

Feb 16, 2022 @ 9:41am

I’d better have a look through my sons Pokemon cards. Apparently some of them are getting some serious money. Police in Forest Lake, Minnesota say a burglar stole about $250,000 worth of Pokemon cards from a video game shop last week. The thief entering the store after punching a hole in the wall from a neighboring vacant store and got away with a fair amount of  money and Pokemon  cards worth at least $250,000.

A very rare Pokemon Blastoise card sold at auction for a whopping $360,000.

Where do you sell the cards? Is there a black market for Pokemon cards?

 

