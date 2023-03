Source: YouTube

Stone Temple Pilots knew from the start that “Plush” would be their breakout hit.

Bassist Robert DeLeo said as much in a recent YouTube interview: “Plush – we kinda knew that’s gonna be the song, and we kind of buried it on the record cause we knew what Atlantic was gonna do“.

DeLeo says having a hit song under their belts brought a lot of pressure to succeed – but also gave them more creative leeway on their followup album Purple.