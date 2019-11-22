Phelps County Deputy Arrested

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested a Phelps County Sheriff’s Deputy on multiple charges following an incident that occurred in September.
NSP was asked by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office to investigate a report of an assault following an incident that occurred on September 3, 2019 in Holdrege.
Following the investigation, Deputy Jamie Tilson was arrested today for third degree assault and child abuse. Tilson was taken to Phelps County Jail.
