Peaky Blinders Funko Pops

Funko is celebrating Peaky Blinders.

The company has announced a new collection of Pops that offers a figure of all the gangs’ senior members.

The line includes two variations for Tommy along with figures for Arthur Shelby, John Shelby, Ada Thorne, Alfie Solomons, Michael Gray, and Polly. All the Pop! figures are available to pre-order and will arrive next month.

The show is set in Birmingham in the post-WWI era, and follows the exploits of the criminal gang.

A proposed spin-off movie has been in talks but there is currently no confirmation.