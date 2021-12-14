Paying Lancaster County Property Taxes Online Will Cost Less in 2022
LINCOLN–(News Release Dec. 14)– Lancaster County Treasurer, Rachel Garver, is pleased to announce reduced service fees for the Lancaster County Treasurer’s Office in partnership with Grant Street Group, a new provider for credit cards and online payments. Beginning on January 3, 2022, electronic checks for online payments will be free and online credit and debit card service fees will be reduced to 2.19% of the transaction. In-person debit card transactions will have a flat fee of $2.00 and in-person credit card transactions will also be reduced to 2.19%.
“We are hopeful with free online electronic checks more people will pay their property taxes online, thus reducing processing costs for the County,” Garver said.
To accommodate the switching of payment vendors, the online web payments for Lancaster County, including online property tax payments, will be down on Saturday, January 1, 2022, until approximately 8:00 am on Monday, January 3, 2022.
2021 Property Tax statements are currently available online. The tax statements are in the mail and residents should be receiving them shortly.
Reminder that the first half of property taxes are due on or before March 31, 2022, and the second half are due on or before July 31, 2022.
For more information about the Lancaster County Treasurer please visit the website at www.lancaster.ne.gov/treasurer or call 402-441-7425.