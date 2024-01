When Pantera and Lamb of God hit the road in February, they’ll be taking along some support bands. All three bands are on the Phillip Anselmo Label House Core Records. Those acts include Child Bite, Nest, and SNAFU. Which opener do we get for the Valentines Day party at PBA? Looks like we’ll be getting Detroits Child Bite for our date.

