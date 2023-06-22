Omaha Man Sentenced In Drug Bust Case Outside of Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 22)–A six-year prison sentence for a 40-year-old Omaha man, who was pulled over between Lincoln and Waverly last summer and Lancaster County deputies found nearly 194 grams of meth in a gallon-sized bag inside his car.

Gary Payton was initially pulled over last June 29 at 98th and Highway 6 for having a broken taillight. A deputy found out that Payton’s license was suspended and an open alcohol container was found. That led to a search of the vehicle, where a gallon-sized bag of meth was seized.

Lab testing determined there were nearly 194 grams of meth. Deputies also search Dayton’s phone and found out about drug trafficking going on, which led to his arrest.