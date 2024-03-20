NU Board of Regents to Meet Wednesday Regarding Presidential Search

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 20)–A priority candidate for University of Nebraska president could be selected Wednesday, when the NU Board of Regents meet.

If a candidate is announced, the Regents must make the employment application, resume, reference letters and school transcripts for the candidate available to the public. The finalist or priority candidate picked by the Regents must visit each campus over a 30-day period. So far, two candidates include UNMC chancellor Dr. Jeffrey Gold and Nebraska Chamber of Commerce president Bryan Sloane.

After Wednesday’s meeting, the Regents will meet again April 19.