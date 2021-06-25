NSP Unveils New Technology at Waverly Weigh Station
(KFOR NEWS June 25, 2021) The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Carrier Enforcement Division has new technology designed to improve safety of Nebraska roadways and improve efficiency for commercial motor vehicles traveling through the state.
The system uses a camera to read license plate and DOT number information for safety compliance, as well as flat tire detection equipment, which checks truck tires on commercial vehicles travelling at interstate speeds.
The equipment, which provides the most comprehensive safety screening in the state, was paid for by a grant from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and was designed and installed by International Road Dynamics. The new technology is now operational at weigh stations in Waverly and North Platte.
