NSP Reminds Truckers of State, Federal COVID-19 Exemption Changes
MAY 28, 2021 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — With the end of COVID-19 executive orders in the state of Nebraska, the Nebraska State Patrol is reminding owners and operators of commercial trucking vehicles of the status of state and federal exemptions.
“The trucking industry has been immeasurably vital during the pandemic,” said Captain Dan Doggett, Commander of the NSP Carrier Enforcement Division. “From hauling PPE, to cleaning supplies, to food, and eventually vaccine shipments, our partners in the trucking industry have been a big part of getting through the pandemic.”
This week, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a rescission of several executive orders that had been part of Nebraska’s response to the pandemic. With that rescission, Nebraska State Statutes related to the trucking industry, such as weight regulations, are now back in effect. The Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division will be working cooperatively with the trucking industry and drivers during the transitional period.
While Nebraska regulations come back into place, emergency measures authorized by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration remain. The FMCSA Emergency Declaration exemption is limited to:
- Livestock and livestock feed
- Medical supplies and equipment related to testing, diagnosis, and treatment of COVID-19
- Vaccines, constituent products, and medical supplies and equipment including ancillary supplies/kits for the administration of vaccines, related to the prevention of COVID-19
- Supplies and equipment necessary for community safety, sanitation, and prevention of community transmission of COVID-19, such as masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, soap, and disinfectants
- Food, paper products, and other groceries for emergency restocking of distribution centers or stores.
According to the FMCSA order, the exemption does not include non-emergency transportation of any of the goods listed above. Find more details on the FMCSA exemption here.