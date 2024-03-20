Nickelback, Mötley Crüe, The Offspring & more headlining 2024 FEQ festival

Nickelback, Mötley Crüe and The Offspring are among the headliners for Canada’s 2024 Festival d’été de Québec aka FEQ.

The 11-day event takes place July 4-14. The bill also includes Rise Against, Killswitch Engage, Seether and Kansas.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit FEQ.ca.

You can also catch Nickelback and Mötley Crüe at another Canadian festival, the Ottawa Bluesfest, in July.

