NHL Canada Outdoor Game + Nickelback = Makes Sense!

Nickelback is booked to do one of the most Canadian things ever: Perform at an outdoor NHL event.

The Alberta-based rock band will be performing during the second intermission of the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic.

The outdoor game will see the Edmonton Oilers take on the Calgary Flames at Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday, October 29.

Hockey fans in the United States can watch the game on TNT and Max.

NHL SEASON OPENER coming Tuesday!