New Website Launched In LPD Recruiting
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 25)–People interested in becoming a Lincoln Police officer can apply at LPD’s new recruitment website, joinlpd.com.
On Wednesday, Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said they also are looking to diversify the department and hope to incorporate new perspectives, which are critical in connecting with the community and making informed policy changes.
The new effort in recruiting stems from a two-decade long drop off in applications. Chief Bliemeister says in 1999, there 355 applicants to become an officer. That number fell to 159 in 2019.
LPD will be accepting applicants through Dec. 4.