New Information Emerges From Murder-Suicide Case Involving Lincoln Couple

GRAND ISLAND–(KFOR June 6)–Police in Grand Island say 11 shots were fired during an incident early Sunday morning that led to a murder-suicide, which left a resident and a Lincoln couple dead.

The Hall County Attorney’s Office says 23-year-old Emily Goodell of Lincoln and 23-year-old Hayes Morgheim of Grand Island were shot and killed. Meanwhile, 26-year-old Rex Goodell of Lincoln died by suicide around when police arrived at the scene. Court records show that five shell casings were found in the living room, three near the front door, two near a doorway and one on the porch. A 9-mm handgun was also found.

Investigators say there had been a confrontation before the shootings and it’s not clear why Emily Goodell was at the northwest Grand Island home.

Rex and Emily Goodell had been married since March 24, according to Lancaster County marriage records and had two young children, who were not at the home of where the shooting happened. The children are safe and have been accounted for.