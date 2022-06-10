Five Finger Death Punch have shared another new song from their upcoming album AfterLife.
The band dropped “Welcome To The Circus” on Friday, along with a full lyric video.
It’s the third track we’ve heard from AfterLife, which guitarist Zoltan Bathory called “hands down my favorite record to make”.
AfterLife will be out August 19th. The same day, FFDP will launch a 30-date U.S. tour with Megadeth, The Hu, and Fire From The Gods.
“AfterLife” track listing:
01. Welcome To The Circus
02. AfterLife
03. Times Like These
04. Roll Dem Bones
05. Pick Up Behind You
06. Judgment Day
07. IOU
08. Thanks For Asking
09. Blood And Tar
10. All I Know
11. Gold Gutter
12. The End
