New Details Released About Investigation into Norris Teacher’s Alleged Relationship with Student

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 22)–Additional information was provided on Monday by Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin about the alleged sexual relationship between a Norris High School English teacher, who also served as an assistant coach on the trip team, and a 17-year-old student.

Houchin says parents of other trap team members contacted deputies last Wednesday about the relationship between the student and 23-year-old Lillie Bowman. Houchin said Bowman apparently started the relationship with the student in March and soon became sexual.

Bowman was arrested on Friday after being called out of class.