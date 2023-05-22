104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

New Details Released About Investigation into Norris Teacher’s Alleged Relationship with Student

May 22, 2023 12:39PM CDT
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 22)–Additional information was provided on Monday by Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin about the alleged sexual relationship between a Norris High School English teacher, who also served as an assistant coach on the trip team, and a 17-year-old student.

Houchin says parents of other trap team members contacted deputies last Wednesday about the relationship between the student and 23-year-old Lillie Bowman.  Houchin said Bowman apparently started the relationship with the student in March and soon became sexual.

Bowman was arrested on Friday after being called out of class.

 