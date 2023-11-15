Necessary Band and Artist – AGREE!

Shinedown frontman Brent Smith is sharing his thoughts on a couple of acts that he considers really important for the future of rock and roll.

In a new interview, the singer explained, “You talk about what’s necessary in rock and roll and just music in general, and when I think of what’s necessary and when I think of a band that’s necessary, it is 100 percent Papa Roach. Those guys are on a different level, man. They’re a different breed and they make you better. They make you want to be better.”

He also named Jelly Roll saying, “Talk about somebody that is 100 percent necessary. He is a hard, hard worker and it is so inspiring the watch.”