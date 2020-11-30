Nebraska’s Election Results Certified
LINCOLN- (November 30, 2020) The 2020 General Election is officially in the books. Members of the Board of State Canvassers reviewed and approved the results of the statewide election today. No major problems were noted in the Canvass Board review.
Four Natural Resources District races qualified for a automatic recounts, because they were within 1% margins. However, the candidates who were behind in three of the contests waived their right to an automatic recount. A recount for Lower Platte North NRD Sub-District 5, where the two candidates, David Hannah and John Lawrence are separated by one vote, will be done on December 2, with the results of that election to be certified during the next Canvas Board meeting December 4.
Secretary of State Bob Evnen said “The November 3rd general election was historic in a number of respects. More Nebraskans voted in our 2020 general election (than any other) in the history of our state.” Evnen added, “Nebraska polls were open, and our voters and poll workers were kept safe. Nebraska voters refused to allow the coronavirus pandemic to prevent them from exercising their right to vote.”
Deputy Secretary for Elections Wayne Bena noted, “All 93 counties received new ballot counting machines and ADA-compliant ballot marking equipment this year, and Nebraska received high marks for election security.” Last year, Nebraska was awarded the Inaugural Innovators Award presented by the National Association of State Election Directors for election security.
Participating as members of the Board at today’s meeting were Governor Pete Ricketts, Secretary of State Bob Evnen, State Treasurer John Murante and Auditors of Public Accounts Charlie Janssen. Chief Deputy Attorney General Dave Bydalek participated on behalf of Attorney General Doug Peterson.
Inmate Found Dead At Tecumseh State Prison